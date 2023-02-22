37th Annual Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale March 6-11

Bring a bit of Spring to your home or office with a Hospice Spring Bouquet

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 37th Annual Hospice Spring Bouquet Sales takes place March 6 -11.

Each year over 30 local florists and over 600 volunteers help make the Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale the largest fundraiser of the year for Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo.

Hospice Spring Bouquets are just $12 and include a variety of colorful flowers with roses, carnations, and sunflowers, which are sure to bring a touch a spring to your home or office.

Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo (HPCB) cares for individuals suffering from serious illness, as well as their families and caregivers. Providing an integrative, holistic (physical, emotional, social, and spiritual) approach to care that focuses on the whole person, rather than on individual symptoms. The compassionate team at Hospice helps individuals make choices about their care, educates professionals and communities about care offerings addressing quality of life, and supports those who are grieving.

You can help this great cause and brighten up your day with a beautiful bouquet. Below is a link to Local Florist and Local Businesses that will have Hospice Spring Bouquets available for purchase. Standard Bouquets are just $12, and Tribute Bouquets are $35, available March 6- 11.

For more information visit HospiceBuffalo.com.

WGRZ 2 On Your Side is a sponsor of the Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale.