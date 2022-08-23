Labor Day Weekend 9/3 & 9/4 Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Summer isn't over yet!! The "hottest" event of the year is coming up Labor Day Weekend. The 20th Annual National Buffalo Wing Festival takes place 9/3 & 9/4 at the Home of the Buffalo Bills, Highmark Stadium. Come on out and take part in this annual event, it's your chance to hang out on an NFL Field and eat WINGS Sat 9/3, 12p-9pm & Sunday 9/4, 12p-7pm.

Admission is $20 per day, children 8 & under are FREE. All tickets are sold at the gate, Food Tickets can be purchased on site, $15 for a sheet of 10 tickets (1 ticket = 1 wing). There will also be "non-chicken wing" food available and can be purchased with food tickets.

FREE PARKING: Great News! Your admission ticket purchase includes free parking in lots 6 & 7 located off Abbott Rd next to the festival entrance.

This year's festival features Buffalo Wings from across the country Click Here for a list of restaurants. There will also be plenty of entertainment, contests and competitions and of course the main event, US Chicken Wing Eating Competition at 5pm on Sunday. Ch 2 On Your Side personalities (Elyse Smith, Carl Lam, Rob Hackford & Alexandra Rios) will be judging the "Craft Wing" competition on Saturday at 2pm.