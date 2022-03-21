2022 NFJC WNY Community Heroes Awards

Watch the NFJC WNY Community Heroes Awards Special on Ch. 2, Sunday, March 27th at 12pm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NFJC WNY (National Federation for Just Communities) will celebrate and recognize local individuals, corporations and institutions that have made a positive impact in WNY during the past year. The 2022 NFJC Community Heroes Awards virtual event will air on WGRZ Ch 2 on Sunday, March 27th at 12pm and streamed on-line on Facebook and YouTube on Monday, March 28th at 7pm.

The National Federation for Just Communities of Western New York, Inc. (NFJC) is a human relations organization dedicated to overcoming racism, bias and discrimination by building understanding, respect and trust through education, advocacy and community involvement. Click here for more information on the NFJC WNY Community Heroes Awards.