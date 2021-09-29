Join the Challenge - Pledge $1 per week to the - It's a Win for the Whole Community

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's time for the United Way Challenge! Beginning September 27th through December 13th you can support The United Way of Buffalo & Erie County by taking part in the United Way Challenge. Pledge to donate $1 a week ($52 a year) or more to be eligible to win one of 16 weekly prizes.

What can $1 per week do? For just $1 per week, your pledge to the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County can:

Help Children reach their full potential.

Help families acheive financial stability.

Help people live safe and healthier lives.

Every day, 40% of Erie County families struggle to make ends meet. The United Way brings people, organizations and resources together to fund programs to address our community's most critical needs.

Pledge at least $1 a week ($52 a year) through your workplace campaign or pledge online at uwbec.org to be eligible to win one of 16 prizes. No donation is necessary to participate or win click here to enter.

Prizes for the 2021 United Way Challenge include $1,000 Gift Cards for Tops Markets, $1,000 Gift Cards for Ashley HomeStore, $1,000 for Wegmans, Two season tickets to Buffalo Bills home games for the 2022 season.

In addition to winning a prize your support of United Way will help children reach their full potential, help families achieve financial stability, and help people live healthier lives.

Prize drawings begin the week of September 27th through December 13th. Click Here for Offical Rules for United Way of Buffalo & Erie County's United Way Challenge 2021. Participating United Ways include, Allegany County United Way, United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, United Way of Cattaraugus County and United Way of Greater Niagara.