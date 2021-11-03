This year's NFJC Community Heroes Awards Special will honor our everyday heroes in a one hour special on WGRZ & Live Stream

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2021 NFJC WNY (National Federation for Just Communities) Community Heroes Awards have been re-envisioned to recognize individuals and community institutions in WNY that have made an impact during these challenging times. This year's Community Heroes Awards will be a televised special and a live stream. Watch the NFJC WNY Community Heroes Awards special on WGRZ Ch 2 on Friday, March 19th at 11:30am or via live stream through the NFJC WNY Facebook page & YouTube Channel on Saturday, March 20th at 5pm.

Watch powerful stories profiling Heroes in the WNY Community who have contributed to the betterment of our region during a very challenging time. This year's Community Hero Award recipients have been selected based upon the impact they have had on Western New York during the pandemic, recent civil unrest and the continuing social and economic disparities and how their contributions also reflect the mission of the NFJC WNY.

The NFJC WNY is dedicated to overcoming racism, bias and discrimination by building a more just and inclusive community through education and community engagement.

Below is a list of this year's NFJC WNY Community Heroes Awards:

Yanhong Na Baranski – President, Chinese Club of Western New York

George BaBa Eng - Outreach Specialist/Community Educator & Coordinator of SafeHome Reentry @ the Community Health Center of Buffalo

Dr. Rodney Haring – Director, Center for Indigenous Cancer Research at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Dr. Rolanda Ward – Director, Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko Center for Race, Equity & Mission at Niagara University

Chief Alphonso Wright – Buffalo Police Department C-District

Lace & Day -̶“The Comfort Project”

Steven Hall – Senior at Nichols School

Sa’Ron Ogden – Senior at Sacred Heart Academy

McKenzie Rusinek – 7 th Grade Student at Lancaster Middle School

Western New York Foundation – Covid-19 Relief

This year NFJC WNY will also present, “The Lana D. Benatovich Lifetime Achievement Award” to Dr. Michael Cropp, President and CEO at Independent Health.