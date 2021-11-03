BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2021 NFJC WNY (National Federation for Just Communities) Community Heroes Awards have been re-envisioned to recognize individuals and community institutions in WNY that have made an impact during these challenging times. This year's Community Heroes Awards will be a televised special and a live stream. Watch the NFJC WNY Community Heroes Awards special on WGRZ Ch 2 on Friday, March 19th at 11:30am or via live stream through the NFJC WNY Facebook page & YouTube Channel on Saturday, March 20th at 5pm.
Watch powerful stories profiling Heroes in the WNY Community who have contributed to the betterment of our region during a very challenging time. This year's Community Hero Award recipients have been selected based upon the impact they have had on Western New York during the pandemic, recent civil unrest and the continuing social and economic disparities and how their contributions also reflect the mission of the NFJC WNY.
The NFJC WNY is dedicated to overcoming racism, bias and discrimination by building a more just and inclusive community through education and community engagement.
Below is a list of this year's NFJC WNY Community Heroes Awards:
- Yanhong Na Baranski – President, Chinese Club of Western New York
- George BaBa Eng - Outreach Specialist/Community Educator & Coordinator of SafeHome Reentry @ the Community Health Center of Buffalo
- Dr. Rodney Haring – Director, Center for Indigenous Cancer Research at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Dr. Rolanda Ward – Director, Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko Center for Race, Equity & Mission at Niagara University
- Chief Alphonso Wright – Buffalo Police Department C-District
- Lace & Day -̶“The Comfort Project”
- Steven Hall – Senior at Nichols School
- Sa’Ron Ogden – Senior at Sacred Heart Academy
- McKenzie Rusinek – 7 th Grade Student at Lancaster Middle School
- Western New York Foundation – Covid-19 Relief
This year NFJC WNY will also present, “The Lana D. Benatovich Lifetime Achievement Award” to Dr. Michael Cropp, President and CEO at Independent Health.
Please tune in for this very special program on Friday, March 19th at 11:30am on WGRZ Ch. 2 or log on to the special Live Stream - visit NFJCWNY.org for details.