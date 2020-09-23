125th YMCA Turkey Trot

Virtual and Live EVENT! Registration is OPEN

BUFFALO, N.Y. — YMCA Buffalo Niagara announced that it will celebrate its 125th annual Turkey Trot in 2 ways! The tradition will continue with a virtual and live event.

The virtual race is designed to give loyal past participants and friends the opportunity to stay safely apart while still running this annual Thanksgiving tradition together.

The live event will feature a field of 125 randomly selected participants to uphold the YMCA Turkey Trot’s reign as the oldest continually run footrace on North America.

On-line Registraion for both virtual and Live events is now open. CLICK HERE.

Those wanting to be included in the Live Race random selection must register by Friday, September 25th. Live race participants will be selected Monday, September 28th.

Those who register for the virtual race have the option to run, jog, or walk an 8k (4.97 miles) anytime & anywhere between Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26th through Sunday, November 29th.

The entry fee for the Virtual YMCA Turkey Trot is $35.

The entry fee for the Live YMCA Turkey Trot is $125. This non-refundable registration fee includes all online processing fees, a commemorative t-shirt, and face mask and commemorative medal. In addition to the entry fee, participants must commit to raising $1,000 in support of YMCA Buffalo Niagara and adhere to all state and county COVID-19 health and safety regulations. For more information you can view the Live Race FAQ here.

You will get your Turkey Trot Swag! Packet Pick-up

Virtual Race: Curbside Packet pick-up will be available on Tuesday, November 24 and Wednesday, November 25 at the Independent Health YMCA, Southtowns YMCA, Lockport YMCA, and YMCA Buffalo Niagara Association Office. Please note that plans may be subject to change in the event COVID-19 safety protocols are altered. You also have the option to have your packet shipped to you for an additional fee.

Live Race : Packet pick-up for the live race is available 6:00 am – 8:00 am, Thanksgiving morning ONLY at the Delaware YMCA – 2564 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216. All entrants must complete and sign a COVID-19 health survey confirming no recent travel outside of NYS, no recent contact with anyone testing positive for COVID-19, etc. Temperature checks will be taken at check-in.

The YMCA Turkey Trot Your participation in the YMCA Turkey Trot helps fund YMCA programs that empower youth, improve community health, and ensure access to all. YMCA Buffalo Niagara is a charitable, community-based organization dedicated to strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Proceeds raised from the YMCA Turkey Trot play a vital role in helping youth, families, and seniors access the resources that help them to learn, grow, and thrive.