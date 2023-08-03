Donate school supplies at Tops Friendly Market, Maple & N. Bailey, on Wednesday, August 16th.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — WGRZ, Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo and Tops Friendly Markets are coming together to collect donations of backpacks and school supplies for 2 Pack A Backpack. On Wednesday, August 16th WGRZ & Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo will be collecting donations at the Tops Friendly Market on Maple & N. Bailey (3980 Maple Road-Amherst, NY across from the Boulevard Mall) from 5am- 6:30pm.

Back to school is an exciting time for students, but many families in Western New York struggle to purchase all the essential supplies needed for their children to start the school year.

The community is invited to lend a helping hand by donating school supplies on Wednesday, August 16th at Tops Friendly Markets at Maple & N. Bailey. All donated supplies are sorted and distributed by Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo in time for the first day of school.

Items needed include backpacks, pencils, pens, crayons, colored pencils, notebooks, binders, highlighters, erasers, and filler paper.

Families can apply to receive school supplies by completing an application now through August 11th, by calling 716-825-1016 ext. 208 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo Babcock at 282 Babcock Street. Visit bgcbuffalo.org/events.

Upon completion of the application, parents/guardian will receive a reservation number needed to pick up the supplies. 2 Pack A Backpack school supply drive is based solely on donations; items are distributed on a first come first serve basis.