2 On Your Side Day at Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday, July 11th is 2 On Your Side Day at The Buffalo Transportation Pierce- Arrow Museum. Take advantage of special pricing, just $20 for 2 adults ($5 per child) step back in time and explore the extensive collection of vintage vehicles and learn about Buffalo's rich automotive history. This is your chance to see one of the most famous cars in history...the 1907 Thomas Flyer.
The 1907 Thomas Flyer automobile was built by the E.R. Thomas Motor Company of Buffalo, and this was the vehicle that participated in the 1908 New York to Paris Race. The 1907 Thomas Flyer is only here at The Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum for a brief time. See this special piece of automotive history.
Visit Pierce-Arrow.com for more information.