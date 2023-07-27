19th annual Alden car show returns to raise money for Mercy Flight

The 19th annual automotive show has returned to the streets of Alden this Sunday.

ALDEN, N.Y. — Looking to check out some antique cars while supporting a good cause this weekend? The Alden auto show will be returning on Sunday to raise money for Mercy Flight of Western New York and is a fun family event for all to attend.

This year will be their 19th show, and there will be hundreds of cars, trucks, and bikes for people to see. There will also be live bands, local vendors, food, raffles and more.

The doors for the event open at 9am at Adlen's Fireman's Park.

The show is a rain or shine event, and those looking to participate with their own vehicles can register online until the day of the event for $20.

There will also be local rescue, Nickle City Canine at the event with adoptable dogs for people to meet.