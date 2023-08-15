x
14th annual Egyptian Festival returns

The 14th annual Egyptian Festival returns to North Tonawanda.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The 14th annual Egyptian Festival will be making its return to North Tonawanda this weekend of August 25 - 27 on Wheatfield Street. 

The festival times will be 

  • Friday 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Sunday noon - 8 p.m.

The festival will be hosted by the St. Mary & St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church, and will be a free event for all to attend. Featured at the event will be authentic Middle Eastern food, desserts, art, souvenirs, church exhibitions, a kid's corner, and more. 

14 Egyptian Festival

This August 25th - 27th!! Adventure into the Egyptian culture with delicious food, decadent desserts, traditional gifts and a community that will have you feeling like family. The exuberant cultural celebration includes a church exhibition, raffles, gift shop and much more! Click https://fb.me/e/1jcRQ5axv to follow for more information and updates. Spread the word and hope to see you there! #BufEgyptianFest

Posted by St. Mary & St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church on Monday, August 14, 2023

For anyone with questions feel free to reach out to the St. Mary & St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church by email stmarystmoses@gmail.com

