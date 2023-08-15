14th annual Egyptian Festival returns

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The 14th annual Egyptian Festival will be making its return to North Tonawanda this weekend of August 25 - 27 on Wheatfield Street.
The festival times will be
- Friday 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sunday noon - 8 p.m.
The festival will be hosted by the St. Mary & St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church, and will be a free event for all to attend. Featured at the event will be authentic Middle Eastern food, desserts, art, souvenirs, church exhibitions, a kid's corner, and more.
For anyone with questions feel free to reach out to the St. Mary & St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church by email stmarystmoses@gmail.com