BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Independent Health Foundation and Wegmans are encouraging families to be fit and active with a new virtual run.

The Virtual Kids Run is a free event that invites families to map out a 1.8-mile route in their neighborhood then walk or run the route anytime from June 5 through June 7.

Parents of younger children are encouraged to make their own mini-dash.

The registration deadline is May 22 to receive an official race bib, activity sheets, race tips, and more. Those who register after May 22 will receive a PDF file to print their race numbers at home.

Participants who submit their race results and photos on the Kids Run website and eligible to receive a finish line certificate.

For more information or to register for the run, click here.

