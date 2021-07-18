x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Vintage Book and Paper Show returning to Westfield in August

The event will feature more than 20 dealers selling vintage and rare books, historic maps, old photographs, postcards, posters, sports memorabilia, and comic books.
Credit: Chautauqua County Historical Society

WESTFIELD, N.Y. — Are you in the market for rare books, historic maps, or old photographs?

If so, you're in luck, the "Vintage Book and Paper Show & Sale" is returning to Westfield this summer.

After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event is returning on August 7 at Westfield's Eason Hall, at 23 Elm Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature more than 20 dealers, and organizers say will be selling "vintage and rare books, historic maps, old photographs, postcards, posters, sports memorabilia, comic books" and more.

A list of dealers will be posted on the Chautauqua County Historical Society website. Admission is $5.

RELATED VIDEO:

    

Related Articles