Village of Kenmore cancels several summer events due to COVID-19

The Northtown Subaru Dog Days of Kenmore, Franco's Pizza Children's Concert Series, and Share Fest Kenmore have all been canceled this summer.

KENMORE, N.Y. — Several summer events have been canceled across Western New York due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The Village of Kenmore added three more events to the already long list of cancellations.

The Northtown Subaru Dog Days of Kenmore, Franco's Pizza Children's Concert Series, and Share Fest Kenmore have all been canceled this summer. The village also announced last month that the Gigantic Kenmore Garage Sale has been canceled.

Kenmore in Bloom will take place virtually this year. The Kenmore Village Improvement Society (KVIS) says more details are to come.