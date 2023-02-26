Ahead of telethon, Variety Women's Club of Buffalo holds luncheon

This year's celebrity child is 4-year-old Avanyah White, who had both her legs amputated at only 10 months old.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Next weekend marks the 61st annual Variety Kids Telethon, and ahead of that the Variety Women's Club of Buffalo prepared for it with a luncheon.

This year's celebrity child is 4-year-old Avanyah White, who had both her legs amputated at only 10 months old. It's the same procedure her mother, Unique White, had at the same age.

Organizers told 2 On Your Side the telethon is all about raising money for local charities and Oishei Children's Hospital.

"A lot of the kids that are there, they need a little bit of a helping hand, and the money that we raise from our events goes to being able to make that dream come true for them," said Debbie Meachem, the president of the Women's Variety Club.

2 On Your Side's Kevin O'Neill was the emcee of Sunday's event.