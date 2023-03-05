Variety Kids Telethon raises more than $1M for local charities

The telethon aired from 6:15 to 11 p.m. Saturday on WGRZ, then from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday on WBBZ.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2023 Variety Kids Telethon is done, and more than $1 million has been raised.

The exact total was $1,025,808.

The beneficiaries of the Variety Kids Telethon include Oishei Children’s Hospital, the Variety Tent #7/Robert Warner MD Rehabilitation Center, and dozens of other local children’s charities.

The telethon aired from 6:15 to 11 p.m. Saturday on WGRZ, then from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday on WBBZ.

On Saturday night, WGRZ general manager Mark Manders said Channel 2 is proud to be a partner of the event, and added, "We not only inform everybody, and entertain everybody on a daily basis. But the fact of the matter, we advocate. This is advocating.

"But we also celebrate, and this is celebrating Western New York, Variety Club, what they do for Oishei, and what they do for the children. All the money stays here in Western New York, and that's critical."

The Variety Kids Telethon is the longest running, locally produced telethon in the nation, and a true WNY tradition. Each year the community comes together to rally support for our region’s special kids. Last year the Variety Kids Telethon raised $906,060.

YOU DID IT! The 61st Annual Variety Kids Telethon officially raised $1,025,808! We cannot thank you enough.



Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who donated, sponsored, volunteered, entertained and rooted for our kids right here in our hometown. We LOVE you! pic.twitter.com/7hG7biFJgF — Variety WNY (@varietywny) March 6, 2023