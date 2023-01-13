Town of Tonawanda Winterfest makes its return this weekend

The activities kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday with a performance and clinic by the Tonawanda Aquettes swimming team.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda's Winterfest returns this weekend.

The activities kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday with a performance and clinic by the Tonawanda Aquettes swimming team. There will also be an open swim, a charity hockey game benefiting Compass House, and a petting zoo during Winterfest, which runs through Thursday, Jan. 19.

A Wine, Bourbon, and Beer Tasting event had been scheduled for Friday, but it had to be canceled because the Paddock Golf Dome is not ready for use following the Christmas-weekend blizzard.

Saturday's events include a reduced-rate open swim featuring a giant inflatable in the pool from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Charitable hockey games will be held Saturday at Lincoln Arena. Matchups include the Town of Tonawanda Police Department against the Ellwood Fire Department at 9:45 a.m., and the Brighton Fire Department vs. the Kenmore Fire Department at 11:15 a.m.