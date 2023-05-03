Tonawandas celebrate with annual Green Beer Sunday

Sunday's event featured live Irish music, plenty of food, and, of course, that St. Patrick's Day green beer.

Example video title will go here for this video

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — North Tonawanda and the City of Tonawanda kicked off their eighth annual Green Beer Sunday with a parade on Main Street, all the way to Canal Street's new pavilion.

"It's time to get out of the house," City of Tonawanda Mayor John White said. "Bring your friends, bring your family. Meet people out here and enjoy yourself, just get out of the house.

"This is March, it's supposed to be the end of winter. If it extends itself, just come on out and get out that's what it's about."

Sunday's event also featured some live Irish music, plenty of food, and of course that St. Patrick's Day green beer.