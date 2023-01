The Buffalo Wine Festival is coming to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Wine Festival is coming to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center this Saturday.

There will be more than 25 wineries and vineyards and more than 30 vendors present.

The event will be happening from one to four in the afternoon and six to nine at night.

Day passes start at $25 with evening passes starting at $30.

There are also options for designated drivers.