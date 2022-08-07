Taste of Buffalo winners announced

The top award, the Eric DuVall Memorial Best of Buffalo Award, was given to The Flaming Fish for their Shrimp Po'Boy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People flocked to Niagara Square on Saturday to sample some of Western New York's finest food at the Taste of Buffalo.

Among those sampling the various dishes was a group of judges, who on Saturday morning got going in determining their favorite plates.

This was the first time the top award was named in honor of Eric Duvall, who died earlier this year. He was a longtime Taste of Buffalo volunteer and board member.

The other Taste of Buffalo winners included:

Chair’s Choice (chosen by Luke Baecker, 2022 Taste of Buffalo Chair): Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, Kartoffelsuppe

(chosen by Shealeigh and Zack Baecker, daughter and nephew of 2022 Taste Chair): Mister Pizza, Cheese Pizza

Rookie of the Year Award: KT Caribbean Cuisine

Veteran Restaurant Award: Chrusciki Bakery

Best Overall Item: Taste of Siam, Fried Ice Cream

Best Meat Item: BW's Barbecue, BBQ St. Louis Cut Ribs

Best Seafood Item: Carmine's, Cajun Blackened Shrimp

Best Dessert: Nick Charlap's Hot Fudge Sundae

Best Sandwich: Osteria 166, Porchetta Slider

Best Red Wine: Three Brothers Wineries & Estates, Red Jazz Infusion

Best White Wine: Victorianbourg Wine Estate, Pechette

Favorite Fermentation: A Gust of Sun Winery & Vineyard, Sweet Diamond

Independent Health Foundation's Healthy Options: first place, Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, Gurkensalat; second place, Unbridled Café, Rustic Flatbread; third place, Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill, Summer Salad. Best Healthy Dessert: Sweet Melody's Gelato – Red, White and Blue Sundae

Buffalo News Gusto Critic's Choice Award: Caribbean Flava, Curry Chicken