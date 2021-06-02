Strawberry Moon Festival returning to Artpark in June

Organizers say the event will return on Saturday, June 19 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Many events across Western New York are returning this summer as more people get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The latest event to announce its return is Artpark's Strawberry Moon Festival. Organizers say the event will return on Saturday, June 19 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Through storytelling, music, dance, and arts and crafts, the festival celebrates the indigenous cultures of the Niagara region.

During the festival, Native artists will also perform at Artpark's Amphitheater. Some of the performers include Martha Redbone, Lakota John, Charly Lowry and Tonemah.

Much like other events across the county, the Strawberry Moon Festival did not happen last year because of COVID-19.