Starpoint holds its annual craft fair

Hundreds of kids had their art up for sale Saturday, with 171 different tables set up to shop from.

PENDLETON, N.Y. — The Starpoint school community celebrated its annual craft fair Saturday.

For just the cost of admission, the eighth annual event also featured workshops for people to stop and make their own arts and crafts.

"So kids are painting plates, they're making Shrinky Dink keychains, they're doing some print making, henna tattoos, face painting," organizer Kelly Tomasello said.