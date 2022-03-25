Springtime in the Country returns to Hamburg Fairgrounds

You can shop around for art, jewelry, home decor, food, toys, and so much more from 250 local artisans at the 3-day event in Hamburg.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Even though the forecast isn't making us feel like we've made it to spring, maybe heading to the Hamburg Fairgrounds will.

This weekend is the 28th year of Springtime in the Country, an event that started Friday and runs through Sunday.

You can shop around for art, jewelry, home decor, food, toys, and so much more from 250 local artisans.

You can buy tickets at the fairgrounds.

The event was canceled in 2020, and it was held outdoors in 2021.

"It feels great to finally return indoors on our customary dates," Daniel Kaczynski of Premier Promotions said in a statement. "We definitely expect a resurgence in community markets as consumers are making meaningful purchases from small businesses.

"The last two years have been very difficult for our artisans and this market is simply a very large collection of small artisanal businesses."

Springtime in the Country hours are 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults and seniors. Children under 12 get in for free.