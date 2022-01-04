Spring Sip and Shop event happening this weekend in Lockport

More than 120 local vendors and artisans have set up shop for the weekend to help raise funds for Lockport's historic gem.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market's Spring Sip and Shop event is now underway in Niagara County. The three-day spring shopping extravaganza kicked-off on Friday at the Historic Palace Theatre in Lockport.

More than 120 local vendors and artisans have set up shop for the weekend to help raise funds for Lockport's historic gem. The theatre has undergone renovations, but there are still things that need to be done as well as general operating costs.

So this weekend you'll find vendors selling things like glassware, metal, and wood crafts, and there will also be an on-site bar serving up local beer and wine. The event will also have a 50/50 giveaway, a silent auction with over 50 baskets, and a gift card tree.

According to event organizers, all guests will receive a coupon for $5 off a purchase of $25 or higher.

“Last year’s Sip and Shop promoted by Rustic Buffalo was extravagant and well worth the fun. It was not only successful for the Palace but for local businesses surrounding the theatre with the thousands of people that flocked to Lockport’s historic gem," said Scott DeMott, co-owner of Rustic Buffalo.

Admission to the event is $5. Children under 5 years old get in for free. Proceeds earned from the cost of admission will be donated to the Palace Theatre.

The event continues Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.