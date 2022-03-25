Spring flowers exhibit going on display at Botanical Gardens

There will be hyacinths, daffodils, and tulips in a variety of pinks, reds, yellows, and whites that brighten up the Botanical Gardens.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spring has sprung at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

Starting Saturday and running through April 24, the Botanical Gardens says it will be full of spring flowers out on display.

Garden officials say during the spring flower exhibit, visitors will experience the sights and fragrant smells of all spring flowers. There will be hyacinths, daffodils, and tulips in a variety of pinks, reds, yellows, and whites that brighten up the Botanical Gardens.

There will also be some other celebrations sprinkled in to that long stretch, so be sure to check out the Botanical Gardens' website to plan your trip there.