Special Olympics regional bowling competition held in Cheektowaga

The athletes were grouped by age and ability level per lane, then they were awarded based on how they finish.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — More than 170 athletes from all over Western New York took part in the Special Olympics Western Regional bowling competition at AMF Airport Lanes on Sunday afternoon in Cheektowaga.

"The athletes practice all year, they get better throughout the season," Dan Kuberka of Special Olympics WNY said. "It's a learning experience for them to come out, and get this competition, see where they finish. At the end of the day, getting them out here and participating is the most important thing."

Added Tina Wheeler: "I like bowling. It's fun, teaches other kids how to do sports."