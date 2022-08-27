South Buffalo Irish Festival puts heritage on display

The second annual Culture Circle program on Friday featured free workshops, trivia, showcases, and jam sessions with festival main stage performers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The South Buffalo Irish Festival kicked off Friday afternoon at the Buffalo Irish Center with a "Culture Circle."

Organizers said this year's Irish festival is going to be bigger than ever.

"It's really just a really family-fun, family-oriented event," Leah Rankin, a Culture Circle event manager, told 2 On Your Side on Friday. "And all of this by the way, the Culture Circle (on Friday), the South Buffalo Irish Festival (on Saturday), is completely free."

Friday's event gave people a chance to learn more about Irish heritage.