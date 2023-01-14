SABAH holds its annual Starlight Night Auction and Gala fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spirited Athletes Bold At Heart on Friday held their annual Starlight Night Auction and Gala, which is their biggest fundraiser of the year.
Also known as SABAH, the group promotes fitness and recreation for those with physical and developmental disabilities.
"It's a beautiful time for people to come together," SABAH's Sheila O'Brien said Friday night. "We have so many, we have 500 volunteers, and it's incredible for everybody to get together and just celebrate and be together and support our athletes. We have a lot of our athletes here so it's a really fun night to be together for a great cause."
This year's theme was a backyard barbecue with indoor campfires, live bluegrass music, and of course, a classic barbecue dinner.