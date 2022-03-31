Ride For Roswell holds annual kickoff event at Buffalo RiverWorks

The event supports critical research at Roswell Park. Funds also help with patient programs for those in treatment, and those who may one day battle cancer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is one of the biggest events of the year, and Channel 2 is once again proud to sponsor it.

The Ride For Roswell is making a return to full in-person events, and that included Wednesday evening's kickoff event to the riding season at Buffalo RiverWorks.

The event supports critical research at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Funds also help with patient programs for those in treatment, and those who may one day battle cancer.

Andrea Gregory, director of special events for the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, joined the 2 On Your Side Town Hall on Wednesday evening to discuss this year's Ride For Roswell plans.

"Ride For Roswell is really the opportunity for the community to come together and rally around the cancer cause, and show and make a difference, and be a part of something bigger than themselves, and this is that opportunity," she said.

"And we're really excited to bring everything back online this year so that the people can come together, right? That's what this event is all about: coming together as a community and making a difference in that fight against cancer."

There is still time to sign up for the race. It is happening on June 25 at the University at Buffalo.

Last year the Ride For Roswell raised $5.51 million with 6,173 riders taking part. The Ride for Roswell has routes for people of all levels.

Click Here for Ride For Roswell Registration and Information.