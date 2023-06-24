Ride for Roswell: Thousands of riders unite in fight against cancer

Every year the Ride for Roswell brings a community of people together to celebrate cancer survivors and pay tribute to those we've lost.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of riders came together Saturday morning with one goal in mind: to end cancer.

It doesn't matter what your race, color, religion, sex or national origin is, because cancer does not discriminate.

Every year the Ride for Roswell brings a community of people together to celebrate cancer survivors, pay tribute to those we've lost, and share a passion that connects us all, and that's finding a cure for cancer.

So far this year, riders have raised more than $5 million for treatment and research. Every mile they ride and every dollar raised provides hope in the continued fight against cancer.

The weekend festivities began Friday evening, when the Western New York community lit the way for change one peddle at a time.

Thousands of participants gathered at the University at Buffalo, parading in and donning the colors of different forms of cancer that personally affected them, to kick off the 28th annual Ride for Roswell.