Rene Robert, Aaron Salter honored during annual raffle, motorcycle run

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Louis J Billittier Foundation Raffle & Motorcycle Run returned on Sunday.
The ride rolled out from Chef's at 10 a.m. and made stops all across Western New York, raising money for the Kevin Guest House.
"This year we're doing a tribute to both Rene Robert from the Buffalo Sabres, who was a longtime road captain from day one with us, and also Aaron Salter, who was murdered just recently at the Tops store, so we're honoring those two heroes today," Lou Billittier, Chef's co-owner, said Sunday.
Angelina's restaurant, Pioneer Motorsports, and Seneca Bingo welcomed bikers for games of poker. From there, they took cards with them, with the goal of having the best hand at the end of the day. The high hand and low hand bikers won cash prizes.