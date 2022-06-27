Rene Robert, Aaron Salter honored during annual raffle, motorcycle run

The ride rolled out from Chef's at 10 a.m. and made stops all across Western New York, raising money for the Kevin Guest House.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Louis J Billittier Foundation Raffle & Motorcycle Run returned on Sunday.

The ride rolled out from Chef's at 10 a.m. and made stops all across Western New York, raising money for the Kevin Guest House.

"This year we're doing a tribute to both Rene Robert from the Buffalo Sabres, who was a longtime road captain from day one with us, and also Aaron Salter, who was murdered just recently at the Tops store, so we're honoring those two heroes today," Lou Billittier, Chef's co-owner, said Sunday.