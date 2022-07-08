Protesters speak up against ReAwaken America Tour visit to Batavia

The tour claims to focus on conservative family values, freedom, and faith. Critics say it could draw extremists to Western New York.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Community members in Batavia are rallying together against an event coming to the Cornerstone Church next weekend.

The ReAwaken America Tour was originally booked in Rochester at the Main Street Armory, but after community backlash, that venue backed out. Now it's scheduled at Batavia's Cornerstone Church.

The tour claims to focus on conservative family values, freedom, and faith. Critics say it could draw extremists to Western New York.

"The people that might be for this type of thing are often the loudest, but they don't necessarily represent the majority," Lauren Berger of the Democratic Socialists of America said.