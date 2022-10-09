Pulaski Day parade, celebration held in downtown Buffalo

Pulaski Day honors General Casimir Pulaski, who is credited with saving George Washington's life.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 84th annual Pulaski Day parade marched down Delaware Avenue on Saturday morning in downtown Buffalo.

It all started at 11 a.m. The parade started at Edward Street and ended on Niagara Street, where the festival continued until 9 p.m.

The Pulaski Day events brought bands, dance groups, cultural communities, and their organizations together to honor General Pulaski, who is credited with saving George Washington's life.