20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade held Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A stream of red, white, and blue took over Niagara Street for the 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade on Saturday.

The convoy of decorated cars, floats, and emergency vehicles traveled from City Hall to Porter Avenue. More than 1,000 people were there, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

"We've got thousands of participants, thousands of spectators, all down Niagara Street all from Western New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, lower Canada," parade president Charles Torres said.

"As our community continues to grow, we make this bigger, larger. As you know, it started off as the Puerto Rican Day parade. A few years ago we made it the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day parade to make sure all of our brothers and sisters in the other Hispanic countries felt included because they are making great accomplishments as well."

For the first time, after the parade, there were kid's activities and amusement rides.

The parade for 2023 is already scheduled, almost exactly a year away, on Aug. 19.