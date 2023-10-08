Puerto Rican flag-raising held at Buffalo City Hall

Next week will be their 21st festival, which recognizes the culture and impact of the community. This year's theme is "Unidos Somos Más," which means "united we are made."

"When you look around the room, and you see the different colors — white, Black, Asian, our Hispanics — come together again. Unidos somos mas. Together we move forward as one. We're not only here to celebrate the Puerto Rican Hispanic community, we're here to celebrate all us and what we can do together," community leader Charlie Torres said.