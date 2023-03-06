Pints in the Park now underway across Erie County

Saturday's event was held at Chestnut Ridge Park and featured drinks from 42 North Brewing Company and Resurgence Brewing Company.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nearly every weekend this summer, beer enthusiasts will get a chance to try something new at parks all across Erie County.

The fifth annual event has always been a huge hit.

"It's where we bring the community together out here in the parks around Erie County and Buffalo, and get them to experience great beer," Cory Backlas of Resurgence Brewing Company said.

Another event was held Saturday at Sprague Brook Park out in Glenwood.