Annual Purple Stride walk held at Buffalo RiverWorks

The event raises money and awareness for pancreatic cancer. Currently there is no test screening for early detection, but the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network hopes to change that.

"Pancreatic cancer has a five-year survival rate of 12 percent, and we're working tirelessly to raise that, so events like this help raise awareness to people. Know what to look for with pancreatic cancer, what signs and symptoms, as well as just to know that it exists, and they should be keeping their eye out for it," Lauren Hackford Long said.