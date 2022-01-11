Oscars will have a host again this year

Jimmy Kimmel was the last person to host the Oscars in 2017 and 2018.

WASHINGTON — After three consecutive years of the Oscars being a host-less affair, the Academy Awards will have a host again in 2022, according to ABC.

Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, made the announcement Tuesday during ABC's segment of the Television Critics Association virtual press tour.

As to who could get the gig this year, that's anyone's guess right now.

“It might be me,” Erwich joked, before saying he was confident in Oscars executive producer Will Packer.

ABC late-night talk show personality Jimmy Kimmel was the last person to host the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. You may remember the 2017 edition for the infamous Best Picture mix-up, where "Moonlight" won after "La La Land" was mistakenly announced.

Kevin Hart was initially lined up to host the 2019 show, but backed out two days later after several homophobic tweets he posted resurfaced. That year became the first time the Oscars went host-less since 1989.

The 94th Oscars are currently scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

During a recent interview, Tom Holland, star of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," said he'd be interested in hosting at some point, if he was asked. And according to The Hollywood Reporter, after that interview the Academy reached out to Holland "to explore that possibility."