Old Fort Niagara offers living history demonstrations on Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — Old Fort Niagara is offering visitors the chance to not just learn about history through artifacts and exhibits, but to get a taste of what life has been like at the fort throughout history.

On Sunday, the fort will be hosting its second day of "Living History Weekend," where visitors can experience cannon and musket firing demonstrations, time period cooking, blacksmithing, silversmithing, fur trading and even how laundry was done in the 18th century.

The fort says all of these activities are included with admission and the event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Old Fort Niagara has information about their COVID-19 procedures, which can be viewed by clicking here.