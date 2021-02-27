North Tonawanda plans to hold Dyngus Day celebration on April 5

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The City of North Tonawanda says it is still planning on holding a Dyngus Day celebration this year, on April 5, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city's weekly update, released on Friday, said there will be a parade down Oliver Street, between 11th Avenue and 1st Avenue, and ending at Dom Polski's.
Oliver Street will be closed down from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. that day. The event will be sponsored by the North Tonawanda Neighborhood Watch.
A Dyngus Day dinner drive-through and pick-up is also in the works at the Senior Center that day.
The city added that plans "will be contingent on residents’ safety during the pandemic, so changes in this itinerary could occur."