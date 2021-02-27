North Tonawanda plans to hold Dyngus Day celebration on April 5

The City of North Tonawanda says plans 'will be contingent on residents' safety during the pandemic, so changes in this itinerary could occur.'

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The City of North Tonawanda says it is still planning on holding a Dyngus Day celebration this year, on April 5, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city's weekly update, released on Friday, said there will be a parade down Oliver Street, between 11th Avenue and 1st Avenue, and ending at Dom Polski's.

Oliver Street will be closed down from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. that day. The event will be sponsored by the North Tonawanda Neighborhood Watch.

A Dyngus Day dinner drive-through and pick-up is also in the works at the Senior Center that day.