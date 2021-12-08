Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center postponing gala until April

The event will now take place in April 2022.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. —

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced Wednesday that it will be postponing its signature black-tie gala, the Premier, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The event was scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 15, will now take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

The annual event, which traditionally hosts over 900 guests from throughout Western New York, honors and recognizes individuals who have made a lasting impact on our community.

The 2022 honorees are Memorial’s Chief of Infectious Disease division, Rajinder Bajwa, M.D., and philanthropist Russell J. Salvatore.

Proceeds from the 2022 Premier will go directly towards the Medical Centers many programs and services.

For more information, you can call (716) 278-4605.