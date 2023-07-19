Nerds Gone Wild to perform at NCCC

To close off its year-long anniversary celebration, NCCC will host a free concert.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — After the year-long celebration for Niagara County Community College's 60th anniversary, it's capping it off with a free concert.

The concert is on August 11 at 6:30 p.m. and will feature the popular WNY band 'Nerds Gone Wild.' It's free and open to the community.

“This concert is a way for us to say thanks to the communities that have grown and sustained NCCC,” said Assistant Vice President for Institutional Advancement Barbara DeSimone. “So many people across Niagara County and beyond have contributed to our success since the college’s humble beginning in the former Nabisco Shredded Wheat plant in Niagara Falls to its transition to the site our campus has occupied since 1973, and from the five programs we offered in 1962 to the more than 60 in place now.”

When the anniversary celebration began last October, the college wanted to honor "the past and remaining future' and has had other celebrations since then leading up to the concert such as a Diamonds Scholarship Gala, and Veterans Day program.

The concert will be the final event to celebrate the college's Birthday with the gates opening at 5:30 and will be located outdoors on the campus in Sanborn. People attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Food trucks will also be at the event, and preferred parking will be offered with those proceeds donated to the new Veterans Memorial Park opening on the NCCC campus this fall. Donations are also accepted to benefit the new memorial park as well.