National Buffalo Wing Festival wraps up in Orchard Park

2 On Your Side's Patrick Hammer bobbed for wings in a pool of blue cheese as onlookers cheered him on Sunday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Thousands of people were at Highmark Stadium on Sunday for the second and final day of the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

The 20th annual event featured nearly two dozen restaurants from all around the globe. They gathered to showcase and share their spices and sauces in the Wing Capitol of the World.

Festival-goers said they were glad to be back in person and experiencing new foods and flavors.

There was also a unique event on Sunday that involved bobbing for wings in blue cheese. 2 On Your Side's Patrick Hammer took to the challenge as onlookers cheered him on.