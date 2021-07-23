Miranda Lambert coming to WNY on September 18

An Evening with Miranda Lambert is presented by 106.5 WYRK and Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $95.

“Fans and artists alike have been waiting to gather again and feel the energy you can only get from a live show, and since we weren’t able to have the WYRK Taste of Country this year, we wanted to put on a show that WYRK listeners would be excited to see," said Chris Crowley, Director of Content at Townsquare Media of Buffalo, which owns WYRK.