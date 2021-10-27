Mile Twelve performing in Wellsville on Friday

Mile Twelve has performed extensively throughout the U.S., Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, and Japan, including sets at major festivals

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — The bluegrass band Mile Twelve will be performing on Friday, Oct. 29 at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center.

The band is described as a fresh, hard-driving young band that walks the line between traditional and original bluegrass. The band members consist of Evan Murphy (guitar), Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle) Nate Sabat (bass), BB Bowness (banjo), and David Benedict (mandolin).

They’ve performed extensively throughout the U.S., Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, and Japan including sets at major festivals such as Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, FreshGrass Festival, Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival, and Joe Val Bluegrass Festival.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Advanced tickets are $22 and $24 at the door. Tickets can be purchased here or at the Arts Center Coffee House.