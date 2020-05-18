LEWISTON, N.Y. — Many events planned for this summer have been either cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The latest event to change its plans is the Northwest Jazz Festival in Lewiston.

The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that this year's two-day music jazz festival has been cancelled.

“It is with much regret that we have been forced to make the decision to cancel the festival in the best interests of the health and safety of the musicians, the staff, the thousands of attendees and the entire Village of Lewiston," said Board of Director Chairman George Osborne. "This event is among the highlight of festivals each summer in Western New York and I am certain that many of you will share my disappointment, but with the uncertainty if mass gatherings of over 10,000 will even be allowed in New York State by the end of September and with the long term future of the festival at stake, the Board of Directors had no choice but to make this decision now.”

The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce says those who already paid for their support of the 2020 festival will be able to either move their payment to the festival next year or request a refund. Information will be forthcoming from the chamber of commerce about how to follow up on these options.

The Jazz Festival is already accepting volunteers for its event next year. You can sign up to volunteer here.

