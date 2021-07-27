Lewiston Art Festival back after year off

The festival will take place August 14 and 15 on Center Street between 4th and 8th Streets.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Lewiston Art Festival is returning this year after a year off because of COVID. The festival, which will showcase 130 artists, is taking place August 14 and 15.

Students and professionals across nine states will be represented. The event will take place on Center Street between 4th and 8th Street in Lewiston. The information booth for the event will be located at 5th Street.

The festival will start at 10 a.m. both days and go until 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to showcasing art, the event in will include live music, chalk art competition, and activities for kids. Modern Art Awards will be awarded in seven categories in addition to a watercolor award and best booth award.

College Alley will serve as an exhibition of high school and college student art, giving them the opportunity to gain exhibition experience.

Hennepin Park Gazebo will turn into an Iroquois Market and bring to life Haudenosaunee culture. Randy Greene will serve as host of the celebration of traditional and contemporary American Indian culture through art, music, drumming and dance. The Niagara River Iroquois Dancers, Dan Hill, Haudenosaunee Singers, singers and songwriters Mark Porter and Darryl Tonemah are among those performing.

The Chalk YOUR Walk Competition will be going virtual this year because of COVID-19 concerns. Anyone in New York State can participate. The theme is imagine, explore and create.