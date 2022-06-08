Lancaster Renaissance Street Faire showcases village development

The inaugural event included lots of food, including turkey legs, craft beer, and fresh mead. There was also ax-throwing and live music performances.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Lancaster Renaissance Street Faire helped people celebrate National Mead Day on Saturday.

The inaugural event included lots of food, including turkey legs, craft beer, and of course fresh mead. If you weren't throwing axes, you could listen to live performances. There was also a long list of vendors lining West Main Street in the village.

Organizers say Lancaster is going through its own renaissance with the recent development, and the fair was a chance to showcase that.