Lake Erie Italian Club celebrates St. Joseph's Day

The Lake Erie Italian Club says Sunday was about sharing with the less fortunate, and honoring St. Joseph.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Lake Erie Italian Club celebrated St. Joseph's Day on Sunday.

For the special occasion, the club presented a special St. Joseph's Day table at the popular destination. It was filled with all kinds of Italian food made by Anything's Pastable, The Grotto Restaurant, and Ilio di Paolo's.

The Lake Erie Italian Club is also accepting donations to raise money for local charities, such as St. Luke's Mission, Wings Flights of Hope, and Friends of Night People.

Organizers say Sunday's event was completely sold out.

"It goes back historically," said Chris Trotta, treasurer of the Lake Erie Italian Club. "Saint Joseph, there was actually a famine in Sicily, and they prayed to Saint Joseph, and what they did is they offered food to the most impoverished, the poorest people, and they've had good luck since then. It bought prosperity, and now it's an annual event to help the poor."

