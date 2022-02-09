Labor Day weekend has no shortage of events in Western New York

From the National Buffalo Wing Festival to the Ballpark Brew Bash, there's plenty to do.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With it being the last unofficial weekend of summer, we are checking out some of the events happening this weekend in Western New York.

There is a lot going on this weekend, including the Ballpark Brew Bash happening at Sahlen Field on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., or 3 to 7 p.m. for people with VIP tickets, where you can sample beer from more than 50 breweries.

It also gets you on the field as you try craft beer from Western New York breweries and beer from all over the country.

You can also get on the field at National Buffalo Wing Festival at Highmark Stadium this weekend. It's Saturday and Sunday; noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

"We've expanded on the music. We've got a music stage when you first walk in at Gate 4 and from the admission area. We have a new area called The Coup that the Seneca Resorts and Casinos put together, where we've got Jim Beam there with a replica of their distillery, and they'll be sampling product," Wing King Drew Cerza said.

Admission to get into Wing Fest is $20 a day per person. Kids 8 and under are free. Once inside, you buy food tickets to get your wings.

Friday night is the last of the four Rock the Locks on Canal Street in Lockport. It's family-friendly with live music.

"It's really great because we see all walks of life, so we definitely see a lot of families on site. We have the business community come out. We start from 5 to 8, so it's a really nice leeway if you don't want to go home right now, you have something to do. But it is beautiful to see just community members coming out sitting in this beautiful spot and just enjoying Lockport," said Grace Platt of Lockport Main Street, Inc.

The New York State Festival of Balloons in Dansville starts Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday. The first launch is Friday at 6 p.m. A note for anyone going: Pets are not allowed on festival grounds. Coolers, alcohol and drones are also banned.

The Buffalo Jazz Festival is this Sunday and starts at noon at Seneca One Tower, and it is free.