Kids enjoy 3-on-3 basketball tournament in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda Police Athletic League held a 3-on-3 basketball tournament Sunday for kids in the community.
The recreation department helps by recruiting kids for summer and winter leagues. The police department says it's a fun way to be involved with the people they serve.
"All residents are welcome, non-residents, anyone basically who likes basketball or wants to learn or just play for fun. It's competitive but also fun, so it gives the kids a chance just to go out there and be kids and have fun," North Tonawanda Police officer Ryan Bradt said.
This was the second year of the basketball tournament. They hope next year is even bigger.
